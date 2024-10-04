On the occasion of State Disaster Risk Reduction Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 4 said that preparedness and community awareness are the need of the hour to overcome natural disasters.

Speaking on the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that struck the state just a year ago, Tamang expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, which claimed numerous lives and left many others homeless.

“While this program may not show immediate benefits, it will prove invaluable for our future,” Tamang said. He highlighted the impact of the GLOF disaster, recalling the shock and sorrow experienced by the community. “It has been one year since that tragic event and I offer my heartfelt condolences to all departed souls and prayers for the people of Sikkim who lost their properties,” he added.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reached out following the disaster and provided essential support and resources for recovery efforts. “Home Minister Amit Shah also lent his support and I wish to thank the Indian Army for their invaluable assistance during this challenging time,” Tamang said.

In the aftermath of the GLOF, the state government, along with various non-governmental organizations and political parties, mobilized resources to aid flood-affected individuals. “We ensured that necessary help and support were extended to those in need,” he said.



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Tamang said that the state has learnt lessons from the GLOF and requested residents to exercise caution when constructing homes, particularly in vulnerable areas. “We must be vigilant and avoid building homes in high-risk zones, especially high-rise structures. Despite our advice, some individuals remain stubborn in their decisions,” he said. “While we can provide financial assistance, we cannot restore lives lost in such tragedies.”

Addressing the issue of illegal settlements in Gangtok, Tamang asked residents to recognize that government functions are bound by laws and policies. “When incidents occur due to these settlements, the government is often blamed. We must all work together to ensure safety and compliance,” he said.

The event featured discussions led by experts on disaster risk reduction, where officials were encouraged to educate the public on the importance of preparedness. “Following the GLOF incident last year, we initiated various schemes and notified the central government to expedite recovery efforts,” he said.

Tamang announced that 16 lakes in the region are currently being monitored as part of preventive measures to avert potential disasters. He reiterated the importance of community engagement in these initiatives, stating, “Development requires public support. It is crucial for the community to cooperate with government efforts rather than resist them.”

The Chief Minister also laid emphasis on the need for proper insurance coverage and requested citizens to consider property and vehicle insurance, especially during the monsoon season. “We must adopt a proactive approach to safeguard our assets against natural calamities,” he said.