Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang warmly welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife, Sonal Shah, during their early morning visit to Siliguri on December 20. CM Tamang described the meeting as "warm and memorable," noting that their interaction was both cordial and respectful.

“It was an honour to welcome Shri Amit Shah Ji, the Hon’ble Home Minister of India, and Madam Sonal Shah Ji during their visit to Siliguri early predawn hours today,” the Chief Minister said.

The visit holds significant strategic importance as Shah is set to attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Ranidanga, on the outskirts of Siliguri. The SSB, tasked with securing India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan, oversees a critical stretch along the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders.

During his visit, Shah will also assess the situation along the India-Bangladesh border, which is located near Ranidanga. He is expected to meet with Border Security Force (BSF) officers managing the 936km border in north Bengal, amid political unrest in Bangladesh.

Additionally, Shah will virtually inaugurate accommodation facilities for BSF personnel at the Petrapole Integrated Check Post in North 24-Parganas, a key trade point between India and Bangladesh.

Despite the presence of local BJP leaders, including Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, sources confirmed that Shah's visit was not politically driven. He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Friday afternoon.