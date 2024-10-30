The Chief Minister of Sikkim welcomed the North East Region Vision 2047 team in Gangtok, focusing on long-term development strategies for the North East.

The state honoured prominent figures, including Dr. Mahendra P. Lama, who was appointed as Emeritus, Chief Economic Advisor to the chief minister, for his contributions.

The Central government has tasked the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) with drafting Vision 2047, a transformative plan for the North East Region (NER). Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is steering this initiative, working closely with state governments to ensure a comprehensive and timely framework.

Key priorities for Vision 2047 include enhancing connectivity across the region, addressing infrastructure gaps, and fostering regional trade under India’s Act East Policy. Challenges like the NER’s landlocked position and reliance on the narrow "chicken-neck corridor" are being countered by plans to open new waterway routes through Bangladesh, with additional future corridors under consideration.

Vision 2047 also addresses recurring issues such as Assam's flood and erosion problems, exacerbated by sediment from the Brahmaputra River. Effective management will require coordinated support from all NER states and the Central government.