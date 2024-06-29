Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his delight upon learning about the successful knee replacement surgery of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, CM Tamang wished the spiritual leader a speedy recovery and good health.

The CM's message read: 'May the blessings of His Holiness continue to grace the entire world.' This gesture reflects the deep reverence and admiration the people of Sikkim have for the Dalai Lama, who is revered globally for his wisdom, compassion, and peace initiatives.

The Dalai Lama's successful surgery has brought joy to his followers worldwide, and CM Tamang's heartfelt wishes resonate with the sentiments of the people of Sikkim.



Also Read: Dalai Lama congratulates Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te, wishes success for Taiwan people



The office of the Dalai Lama announced on June 3 that the 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader will travel to the United States for medical treatment on his knees. All of his engagements, including public audiences, are suspended from June 20 onward until further notice.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Dalai Lama's office said, "His Holiness the Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment on his knees. Upon his return to Dharamsala, regular engagements will resume."

The announcement comes just months after the Dalai Lama received Lord Buddha's sacred Kapilavastu relics in April during a ceremony in Sri Lanka. The relics, which connect devotees to Buddha's profound legacy, hold immense historical and spiritual significance.