Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 3 concluded a highly productive five-day public outreach program, named Janata Bhet Karyakram, in the Lachen-Mangan constituency, North Sikkim. This program, aimed at addressing the concerns and needs of the local population, took place from September 25th to 28th, marking the CM's second visit to North Sikkim and the first to the Lachen-Mangan constituency since the government's formation in 2019.

The Chief Minister engaged with the people of Lachen, Lachung, Naga, and Mangan, listening to their pleas and grievances during this intensive outreach initiative. The program saw the participation of residents from various Gram Panchayat Units of both constituencies, who took advantage of the opportunity to discuss various issues and needs.

During the program, CM Tamang met nearly 3,500 individuals and extended government support by providing hundreds of Job Cards and Medical Assistance. In Lachen, approximately 700 people benefited, while Lachung saw around 800 recipients. Chungthang had 150 people receiving assistance, Naga around 900, and Mangan received support with approximately 1300 individuals.

Job seekers had the chance to apply for positions, with some receiving their job orders immediately, while others submitted applications that will undergo verification before they are granted job orders in accordance with government requirements.

It's worth noting that the Lachen-Mangan constituency, along with Kabi-Lungchok, had been won by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party in the previous election out of the three constituencies. However, the Dzongu constituency, which represents the primitive Lepcha tribe, was lost. SKM is aiming to win the Dzongu constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections. CM Tamang, however stated that the outreach program was not politically motivated but rather focused on serving the needs of the needy and disadvantaged citizens.