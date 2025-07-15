Sikkim CM stresses AI-driven empowerment, future-ready workforce

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2025, greeted the people of the state, especially the youth, while delivering a strong message on the importance of skills and empowerment in today’s fast-changing world.

This year, the global theme for the day is “Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills”, which the Chief Minister described as “timely and significant.” In his statement, he highlighted how rapidly technology is shaping the world and stressed the need to prepare the youth to face modern challenges confidently.

“The youth are the architects of our future,” CM Tamang said. “We must give them the tools, the training, and the opportunities they need to succeed.” He assured that the Government of Sikkim is deeply committed to promoting skill development and employment generation for young people across the state.

The chief minister said that the state is working towards building a generation that is both Saksham (capable) and Kaushal (skilled). This, he added, is part of the larger dream of achieving a “Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim”—a golden, prosperous, and self-reliant state.

Skill development, he said, remains at the heart of the government’s plans for economic and social growth. Various schemes and programs are being implemented to improve the employability of the youth, encourage entrepreneurship, and ensure that the skills of the workforce match the needs of modern industries.

“We have introduced training programs, financial help for start-ups, and job placement services,” he said. “Through these efforts, we are not only nurturing talent but also building a workforce that is ready for the future.”

He encouraged the youth of Sikkim to follow their dreams with full dedication and to remain curious and committed to learning. He also called on schools, colleges, industries, civil society, and private companies to join hands and help empower the youth, especially with skills related to AI and digital tools.

The chief minister also mentioned the various institutions set up by the state’s Skill Development Department, including:

Sikkim Model Career Counselling Centres

Niyukti Kendra

Apprenticeship Cell

Command Centre

Placement Cell

“These centres are giving our youth the right support to build global careers,” he said. “They are not just preparing for local jobs but also representing Sikkim's talent on the international stage.”