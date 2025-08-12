Sikkim emphasises youth engagement for future progress

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of International Youth Day, greeted the people of the state, noting that Sikkim’s progress in tourism, environmental conservation, and technology will hinge on how effectively its youth are trained and engaged.

CM Tamang's wishes come as the state has witnessed a strong emphasis on youth empowerment through skill development, entrepreneurship promotion, and capacity-building initiatives.

Targeted vocational training schemes have provided thousands of young people with access to practical skills in emerging sectors, from digital technologies to sustainable agriculture.

"Empowered youth can lead community transformation, strengthen local economies, and contribute meaningfully to governance and social change. Sikkim’s progress in tourism, environment, and technology will depend greatly on how effectively its youth are trained and engaged," CM Tamang said.

International Youth Day is a global reminder of the pivotal role young people play in shaping the present and future of our societies.

The chief minister hailed the International Youth Day as "a celebration and a reminder of Sikkim’s talented and ambitious young generation, and of the collective responsibility to provide them with opportunities to learn, innovate, and lead."

Meanwhile, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) also extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

Party President Ganesh K. Rai highlighted the day as an essential one in "tackling the pressing challenges of times from unemployment and climate change to preserving unique culture and promoting good governance."

"The Citizen Action Party – Sikkim believes that empowering our youth with quality education, skill development, and equal opportunities is the key toInt building a prosperous, just, and self-reliant Sikkim. We reaffirm our commitment to creating platforms where the voices of our young citizens are heard, respected, and acted upon," the party said in a statement.