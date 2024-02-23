To aid the citizens of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's spouse, Krishna Rai presided over the distribution of nearly 300 cheques under the CM Medical Assistance and CM discretionary grant programs.

The event held at Samman Bhawan witnessed the dispersal of financial support to individuals in need.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 200 received cheques for medical assistance from the CM's Medical Assistance Scheme, while 100 others were granted cheques under the CM's discretionary grant for various purposes.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna Rai lauded the efforts of the SKM government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in fulfilling its promises made to the people of Sikkim.



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Reflecting on the commitment of the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens she stated Chief Minister Tamang's dedication towards improving healthcare, education, and employment opportunities in the state.

Highlighting the strides made by the SKM government, Rai remarked on the widespread recognition received, not only within Sikkim but also in neighbouring regions like Siliguri, Delhi and Durgapur for their commendable work in the healthcare sector.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the previous administration, Madame CM Rai spoke about the transparent and people-centric approach of the SKM government which prioritizes the needs of the populace over personal interests. She commended the SKM government's commitment to serving those in need, resulting in tangible benefits for numerous individuals, including medical assistance for patients and support for various social welfare initiatives.