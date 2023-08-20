Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 20 said that only celebrating ''Bhanu Jayanti'' and ''Bhasha Manyata Diwas'' is not enough to develop the Nepali language and there is a need for collective effort from all classes of society.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a gathering during the 32nd Bhasa Manyata Diwas at Chintan Bhawan.

On the occasion of “Bhaasa Manyata Diwas”, Tamang recalled and recognized the significant efforts of former Chief Minister Lt. Nar Bahadur Bhandari and former MP Dil Kumari Bhandari.

“They led the Nepali language recognition movement for years until it was officially acknowledged in 1992. Their unwavering commitment truly defined the struggle for language recognition”, said the Chief Minister added.

Furthermore, he highlighted how the movement, initiated by Anand Singh Thapa in 1956, concluded on August 31, 1992, when the President signed the inclusion of languages to be listed in the Constitution of India.

This achievement was marked by the passage of the recognition in both houses of Parliament in 1992, he said.

Stressing the significance of this day, the Chief Minister said that it serves as a festival to be cherished where our Members of Parliament can address the legislature in the Nepali language.

''Therefore, people should develop an inherent understanding that this day, as well as others like it, holds great significance to the public,'' he added.

Chief Minister also highlighted building a hall at Nepali Sahitya Parishad Bhawan including a Nepali TV channel from Sikkim in strengthening and promoting the Nepali language.

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