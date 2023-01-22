Bikash Basnet, Press Secretary to CM has lodged an FIR against a person using Facebook profile named and styled "Sikkim Darsan" for his objectionable Facebook post targeting the Chief Minister and his political secretary.



The FIR report reads "Today i.e. on 21st Jan, 2023 at around 6.30 pm, I came across one Facebook post uploaded by one Facebook profile Id by the name of "Sikkim Darsan", wherein he has uploaded an image/picture of Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to CM with an actress Bharti Sharma, along with derogatory/defamatory and lewd comment in Nepali language, which says, “मिन्तोगाङमा चुम्मा चुम्मी र जुल्फी तान्ने मेला भयेको छ। in English ( Mintokghang (official residence of CM) has seen kisses and hair grabbing incidents which had defamed the prestige of the Sikkim”.



The FIR written in Nepali further reads, “मिन्तोगाङ्गमा बुडीहरु र कथाकथित बडिहरु कपाल ताना तान र मुख छाडा छाडले गर्दा सिक्किमको मान सम्मान सिक्किम इज्जत नहरेको खबर बाहिरीयेको छ।।जय सिक्किम |”



It further reads, that the such defamatory/derogatory, obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy and indecent comments have been made/created/transmitted online on a social networking site Facebook by the said facebook profile "Sikkim Darsan" with an intention to harass, cause annoyance and mental agony to the wife of our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang



The FIR further continues, “That today in an era of Internet, social networking site/social media has become a major source/platform to place one's opinions/comments, but use of such platform to outrage a modesty of a woman, make defamatory/derogatory, obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy and indecent comments against a woman is not really acceptable in a civilized society. In view of the above submission, it is most humbly prayed that a necessary/strict legal action may be initiated against the person using facebook profile Id named and styled "Sikkim Darsan".



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