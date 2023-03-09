Chairperson of Sikkim Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Government of Sikkim, Roma Tamang has lodged a written complaint against Joint Action Council at Sadar Police station and alleged that during the 1st Sikkimese Unity Festival children/students were made to participate in the rallies at MG Marg, Gangtok, Sikkim and claimed it to be illegal.

While talking to the India Today NE correspondent Roma Tamang, Chairperson of Sikkim Commission for Protection of Child Rights said "we have nothing to say on the program but what we saw children are being used in the rally is not appropriate and against the law also hence we lodged complain.

Meanwhile, a senior executive member of the Joint Action Council while talking to India Today NE on the matter said "we came to know about the complaint but we have not to use the children for a political rally this is for the social cause"

Also Read: Sikkim: Joint Action Council celebrates Ekta Diwas on Holi

It is to be mentioned here that the FIR has been filed under section 336/34 1PC, 1860, R/W SEC 75/83(2)/87 OF JUVENILE JUSTICE ACT, 2015 and the case is under investigation.

Earlier, the festival which saw the participation of Sikkimese people in traditional attires had an 'unequivocal' celebration of Holi. Ideally, MG Marg is known to have grand celebrations at MG Marg.

The celebration for Holi as well as Ekta Diwas was marred by ongoing construction for G20 events in mid-March. With substantial police presence, Ekta Diwas started off after 10 am with 2 hours spent arguing with Sikkim Police over permission concerns.

On celebrating in MG Marg, JAC President Shanta Pradhan asserted, "MG is the heart of Sikkim, unless and until we make our festival known to people that is why JAC decided to celebrate in MG Marg".