Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring essential services such as roads, electricity, and water for the people.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Sikkim Assembly, he emphasized the administration’s priority to improve infrastructure and welfare measures for residents.

“The government is working full-time to provide essential services such as roads, electricity, and water on a priority basis to the people of the state,” Mathur stated.

Highlighting various development initiatives, the governor assured that the administration has the best interests of the people in mind and is actively implementing welfare measures to enhance their quality of life.



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During his address, Mathur also extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who turned 57 on Wednesday. He prayed for Tamang’s long and healthy life and presented him with sweets on the occasion.

The assembly session commenced with the oath-taking of newly elected legislators Aditya Golay from the Soreng-Chakung seat and Satish Chandra Rai from the Namchi-Singithang constituency.

Members of the House also paid tribute to former MLA Thutob Bhutia through a condolence motion.

A total of seven bills were introduced and discussed during the session, including the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Sikkim Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

At the conclusion of the day-long session, Speaker M. N. Sherpa adjourned the House sine die.