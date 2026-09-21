Sikkim committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure to bring justice closer to people: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, September 21, said his government was committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure across the State to make justice more accessible, particularly for people living in remote and rural areas.

Tamang made the statement after jointly inaugurating the Additional Court of the District and Sessions Judge at Namchi with Sikkim High Court Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque.

Tamang said establishing courts in different subdivisions would reduce the need for people to travel long distances to seek justice.

He said an accessible and efficient justice system would strengthen public confidence that their rights would be protected and that they would receive fair and timely justice.

“Access to justice is an integral part of good governance,” Tamang said, adding that his government would continue to make public institutions more accessible and responsive, particularly for people in remote and rural areas.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the High Court Chief Justice for his guidance and cooperation in strengthening justice delivery in the State.

He referred to institutional reforms, including changes in the appointment system in the Courts of Sikkim under Rule 4/4, which gives priority to eligible Sikkimese candidates.

Tamang said the creation of Soreng and Pakyong as new districts had further strengthened decentralisation by bringing administration, essential services and development opportunities closer to people.

He said the initiatives reflected the government’s focus on inclusive development and people-centric governance, and expressed confidence that the new court at Namchi would serve people with efficiency, fairness and dedication.