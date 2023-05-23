The long-awaited report on the feasibility of implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim has been submitted by the Committee to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, V.B. Pathak. The committee, headed by Chairman Shanta Pradhan, presented the final ILP Report during a formal ceremony held today in the presence of the Director General of Police, A.K. Singh.

The submission of the report marks a significant milestone in the ongoing discussions and deliberations surrounding the implementation of the ILP system in Sikkim. The committee members, including Tshewang Gyachho, Secretary of the Health Department and Member Secretary of the ILP, Smt. Tashi Cho Cho, Secretary of the Home Department, and S.D. Tshering, retired Secretary, were also present during the submission.

The Committee was formed by the State Government on February 4, 2023, through an official notification (No. 04/Home/2023). Its primary objective was to thoroughly study and assess the feasibility of introducing the Inner Line Permit system in Sikkim. The ILP is a document that grants restricted access to certain designated areas within a state or region, primarily aimed at regulating the entry of outsiders and preserving the local cultural identity and resources.