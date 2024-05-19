Residents of Pepthang and surrounding areas have taken the initiative to address the deteriorating condition of Pepthang PMGSY Road. Members of Pragati Samaj Pepthang and Kalyan Samaj Pepthang South Sikkim Tumin Lingee spearheaded a community-driven maintenance effort demonstrating the power of grassroots action in effecting positive change.

Recognizing the urgent need to rehabilitate the vital roadway, local residents mobilized their resources and manpower to undertake the much-needed maintenance work independently.

One of the primary motivations behind the initiative was the persistent challenges faced by commuters, students, employees, and tourists navigating the deteriorating road conditions. Rather than waiting for government assistance, these proactive individuals chose to proactively tackle the problem head-on, leveraging their collective skills and resources for the greater good.

Among those who lent their time, effort, and expertise to the cause were Mr. Dhan Bahadur Bhattarai, Mr. Bhagirath Dawadi, Mr. Jaya Narayan Timsina, Mr. Rup Narayan Dawadi, Mr. Ram Bahadur Basnet, and several others listed below. Their collaborative endeavor exemplifies the power of grassroots action in effecting positive change.

1. Mr. Dhan Bahadur Bhattarai

2. Mr. Bhagirath Dawadi

3. Mr. Jaya Narayan Timsina

4. Mr. Rup Narayan Dawadi

5. Mr. Ram Bahadur Basnet

6. Mr. Prem Prasad Dawadi

7. Mr. Prahlad Dawadi

8. Mr. Binod Dawadi

9. Mr. Abi Chandra Dawadi

10. Mr. Yuva Raj Dawadi

11. Mr. Prakash Tiwari

12. Mr. Roshan Limboo

13. Mr. Puspa Lal Dawadi

14. Mr. Narbir Khadka

15. Mr. Mahindra Bhattarai

16. Mr. Bhanu Bhakta Khulal

17. Mr. Bharat Bhattarai

18. Mrs. Durga Chettri

19. Mr. Jyoti Dawadi

The success of this endeavor would not have been possible without the support of the Police Personnel of Lingmoo OP and the wider community. Their moral encouragement and logistical assistance played a pivotal role in facilitating the road maintenance project.

Due to the extensive nature of the work, the road was temporarily closed to all types of vehicles for two days. However, the inconveniences caused by the closure were far outweighed by the long-term benefits accrued from the improved infrastructure.