Sikkim: Community restore vital Pepthang PMGSY road through grassroots effort
Recognizing the urgent need to rehabilitate the vital roadway, local residents mobilized their resources and manpower to undertake the much-needed maintenance work independently.
Residents of Pepthang and surrounding areas have taken the initiative to address the deteriorating condition of Pepthang PMGSY Road. Members of Pragati Samaj Pepthang and Kalyan Samaj Pepthang South Sikkim Tumin Lingee spearheaded a community-driven maintenance effort demonstrating the power of grassroots action in effecting positive change.
Recognizing the urgent need to rehabilitate the vital roadway, local residents mobilized their resources and manpower to undertake the much-needed maintenance work independently.
One of the primary motivations behind the initiative was the persistent challenges faced by commuters, students, employees, and tourists navigating the deteriorating road conditions. Rather than waiting for government assistance, these proactive individuals chose to proactively tackle the problem head-on, leveraging their collective skills and resources for the greater good.
Among those who lent their time, effort, and expertise to the cause were Mr. Dhan Bahadur Bhattarai, Mr. Bhagirath Dawadi, Mr. Jaya Narayan Timsina, Mr. Rup Narayan Dawadi, Mr. Ram Bahadur Basnet, and several others listed below. Their collaborative endeavor exemplifies the power of grassroots action in effecting positive change.
1. Mr. Dhan Bahadur Bhattarai
2. Mr. Bhagirath Dawadi
3. Mr. Jaya Narayan Timsina
4. Mr. Rup Narayan Dawadi
5. Mr. Ram Bahadur Basnet
6. Mr. Prem Prasad Dawadi
7. Mr. Prahlad Dawadi
8. Mr. Binod Dawadi
9. Mr. Abi Chandra Dawadi
10. Mr. Yuva Raj Dawadi
11. Mr. Prakash Tiwari
12. Mr. Roshan Limboo
13. Mr. Puspa Lal Dawadi
14. Mr. Narbir Khadka
15. Mr. Mahindra Bhattarai
16. Mr. Bhanu Bhakta Khulal
17. Mr. Bharat Bhattarai
18. Mrs. Durga Chettri
19. Mr. Jyoti Dawadi
The success of this endeavor would not have been possible without the support of the Police Personnel of Lingmoo OP and the wider community. Their moral encouragement and logistical assistance played a pivotal role in facilitating the road maintenance project.
Due to the extensive nature of the work, the road was temporarily closed to all types of vehicles for two days. However, the inconveniences caused by the closure were far outweighed by the long-term benefits accrued from the improved infrastructure.
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