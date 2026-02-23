Sikkim condemns racial abuse against Arunachal women in Delhi, demands swift action

Sikkim government has strongly condemned the incident of alleged racial abuse targeting three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, calling it “deeply unfortunate and profoundly disturbing.” The reaction follows the circulation of a video on social media that reportedly captured the episode.



According to the Sikkim Chief Minister’s Press Secretary, the incident occurred on February 20, during an air-conditioner installation at the women’s rented accommodation. What began as a minor dispute allegedly escalated into verbal abuse, with the women being targeted for their Northeastern identity. Offensive remarks reportedly questioned their character and dignity, highlighting the persistence of racial prejudice in parts of India.



The statement also noted that disrespectful comments were made about ministers and Chief Ministers of Northeastern states, including Sikkim. “Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and runs counter to the constitutional values of equality, dignity, and unity that define our nation,” the press release said.



The Sikkim government called on Delhi authorities to conduct a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation, urging strict legal action against those found responsible. “Justice must be delivered without delay,” the statement said, “sending a clear message that racial discrimination and gender-based abuse will not be tolerated anywhere in the country.”



Appealing to citizens nationwide, the Sikkim government stressed the importance of rejecting all forms of prejudice, emphasizing that the safety and dignity of students and working professionals from the Northeast must always be protected.