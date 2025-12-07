Sikkim conducts Yak health, feed distribution drive in Kupup to support high-altitude herders

The Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB), in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS), organised a Yak Health Camp and Yak Feed Distribution Programme at Kupup under the 21–Gnathang Machong Constituency, on December 7. The initiative was held under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) to assist yak herders and strengthen the conservation of indigenous livestock in Sikkim’s high-altitude regions.

The programme was attended by Minister for AH&VS, Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries, Puran Gurung, along with Area MLA Pamin Lepcha and Panchayat members.

The AH&VS team was led by Secretary Dr. Sharman Rai, accompanied by Principal Directors Dr. Sandeep Gurung and Dr. K.T. Bhutia, and Additional Directors Dr. Diki Palmoo Sherpa and Dr. Anjala Pradhan. SLDB CEO Dr. Pratik Sharma was also present.

The event began with a welcome address from Dr. Karma T. Bhutia, who outlined the goals and importance of the health camp and feed distribution drive.

In his remarks, Secretary Dr. Sharman Rai highlighted the urgent need for yak conservation and detailed the department’s ongoing efforts to protect indigenous breeds in Sikkim.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Pamin Lepcha expressed gratitude to SLDB for its consistent support to the high-altitude communities of her constituency.

Minister Puran Gurung underscored the need to conserve yak and Siri cattle populations and directed the department to adopt strategic measures to boost their numbers. He commended SLDB and AH&VS for their dedicated work and lauded the timely implementation of the RGM-supported feed and health intervention for Kupup’s herders.

Dr. Pratik Sharma, CEO, SLDB, expressed appreciation to the Minister and MLA for their encouragement and acknowledged the guidance of Secretary Dr. Sharman Rai. He also extended gratitude to Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha for his continued support to the programme.

As part of the initiative, all attending yak herders received special yak feed, mineral mixtures, and essential medicines to help address fodder shortages during the harsh winter months and prevent starvation among yak populations.

The event concluded on an encouraging note, reinforcing the government’s and SLDB’s commitment to safeguarding Sikkim’s unique high-altitude livestock heritage and supporting the livelihoods of the state’s herding communities.

