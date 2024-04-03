The All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Mathew Antony, also the party's star campaigner, is here in Sikkim to oversee the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Speaking to the media at Gangtok, the AICC national spokesperson urged the people of Sikkim not to be swayed away by the alleged misleading guarantees and promises of the Modi government.

"People across the nation including Sikkim have been hearing about Modi Ki Guarantee but those all are white lies and we urge the people not be misguided by such misleading guarantees. Today the nation is reeling under unemployment crises but the BJP government has failed to address it. Where is the BJP or 'Modi Guarantee to resolve this burning issue? The lack of employment opportunities have led to drug abuse and rise in anti-social activities," he said.

Antony maintained that rates of cooking fuel, petrol and diesel have skyrocketed with the common masses further squeezed by addition of GST on these essential items. He also slammed the Prime Minister for failing to visit Manipur which has been reeling under prolonged civil unrest. The BJP has compromised the ECI, CBI, ED and even the judiciary to suppress the opposition as seen in the arrests of Chief Ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal recently, he said.

Having worked against the people's expectations, the BJP will miserably fail in the 2024 election and the INDIA alliance is on course to form the next government at the Centre, asserted the AICC spokesperson.

On Sikkim, the AICC spokesperson said that Sikkim enjoys special Constitutional provisions, protected under Article 371F. "The BJP government at the Centre have taken away. Article 370 and people here cannot have confidence that

Article 371F is prot under BJP. It is onl INDIA alliance tha protect the special righ identity of Sikkim Sikkimese under A 371F. We urge peop Sikkim to think wisely 1 casting their votes in election," he said.