The Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) condemned Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in Parliament, alleging that they undermine the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The SPCC, led by its President Gopal Chettri called for an immediate public apology from the minister.

Amit Shah reportedly suggested that invoking the name of God would be more beneficial than invoking the name of Dr. Ambedkar. The SPCC termed the statement as "disrespectful" and a "direct insult" to Dr. Ambedkar, who championed justice, equality and liberty for all, particularly the marginalized communities.

“It is shocking that a senior leader like Amit Shah, holding the esteemed position of Union Home Minister, would stoop to making such disparaging remarks in the sacred precincts of Parliament. This not only disrespects Dr. Ambedkar’s unparalleled legacy but also undermines the ethos of the Constitution,” said Gopal Chettri.

The SPCC demanded an unconditional public apology from Amit Shah, urging the Prime Minister to address the issue and take steps to prevent such behavior in the future.

Additionally, the committee emphasised the need for the BJP government to reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the constitutional principles of justice, equality and fraternity rather than undermining them through irresponsible statements.

The SPCC also called on democratic forces nationwide to resist any attempts to erode Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and the constitutional framework he crafted.