In a bid to strategize for the upcoming elections in Sikkim, the President of Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee, Gopal Chettri, and Treasurer Karma Tashi Bhutia engaged in pivotal discussions with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Screening Committee in Delhi.

The meeting saw the participation of prominent members of the Screening Committee including Chairperson Rana KP Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, and Ivan D'Souza, alongside AICC Secretary Incharge Sikkim, Ranajit Mukherjee.

The focus of the deliberations revolved around the comprehensive planning for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha Polls in Sikkim. With a unanimous decision, the Congress party affirmed its unwavering commitment to contesting the elections with full vigor and enthusiasm.

During the meeting, Gopal Chettri and Karma Tashi Bhutia engaged in discussions regarding potential candidates for the upcoming electoral contests. The attendees examined the prospective candidates for the respective assembly constituencies as well as the crucial Lok Sabha seat.

Expressing the party's readiness and determination, a spokesperson for the Congress party stated the significance of these deliberations in shaping the electoral strategy and ensuring a robust representation for the party in Sikkim.