The All India Congress Committee Secretary and Incharge for Sikkim, Ranajit Mukherjee, on April 11 stated that the Congress party has a deep emotional bond with Sikkim and its safeguarding Article 372 F. He expressed concerns over recent developments such as Article 371 F, the Foreign Origin tag, and the latest Finance Act 2023, which have caused fear and mistrust among the Sikkimese people.

Mukherjee also stated that the Congress party will take the issue to the national level and raise it in the national media, in addition to State Chairman Gopal ji raising it at the state level. He noted that the party will organize protest rallies in East and West Sikkim around the 15th to 17th of this month and in Gangtok at the state level around the 24th to protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Mukherjee further added that the Congress party has an emotional bond with Article 371 F, just as Sikkim does. He emphasized that the party will not allow any attempt to dilute safeguarding Article 371 F, which was ensured by Smt Indira Gandhi and the Congress party.

Regarding the ruling SKM, Mukherjee stated that it seems like holding onto power is the only thing that matters to them right now. He also addressed the claim that the opposition has not allowed the parliament session, stating that it was disturbed due to many other things, such as the government's lack of readiness for a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Mukherjee acknowledged that the Congress party needs to improve its presence at the grassroots level, but noted that they have a decent presence in East and West Sikkim. He also stated that the party is in touch with other parties and has a national voice to raise the voice of opposition.

Finally, Mukherjee discussed the appointment of the state president and acknowledged that there are certain organizational issues that need to be worked on.