Sikkim Congress President Gopal Chhettri, accompanied by 50 party workers, joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri on January 28. The delegation expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in his quest for justice and vowed to carry his message to SIkkim.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, addressing the media on the sidelines of the yatra, laid out the Congress party's unwavering commitment to addressing key issues affecting Sikkim.

Ramesh reiterated the Congress party's stance on safeguarding the unique identity of Sikkim under Article 371F. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the 1972 Tripartite Agreement, the Old Laws of Sikkim, and the 36th Amendment Act, which formalized the merger of Sikkim with India.

In a move to rectify historical injustices, the Congress party pledged to reinstate reservation for the Nepalese community on 17 general seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. This commitment is aligned with the Tripartite Agreement, seeking to undo the 1979 decision by the Morarji Desai Government, which delisted these constituencies as reserved seats.

The Congress party, in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment, has committed to ensuring reservation of seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the Limbu and Tamang communities.