On the 50th anniversary of the Tripartite Agreement, Sikkim Congress has raised concerns over the BJP-led government's attack on the Sikkimese identity and Article 371F. The party has accused the BJP and its puppet SKM government of diluting the definition of 'Sikkimese' by giving a 'No Objection Certificate' in the Supreme Court for labeling the Sikkimese of Nepali origin as foreigners.

The Congress has blamed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bulldozing through the Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament without any discussion, raising fears that the definition of 'Sikkimese' may have been diluted completely. The party has also accused Chief Minister Shri PS Tamang and Lok Sabha MP Sri Indra Subba of allowing it without raising any objection.

The Congress has warned that the double-engine government of BJP and its puppet SKM is the biggest threat to the Sikkimese identity and urged every Sikkim-loving citizen to take a pledge to oust them from Sikkim. The party has accused Shri PS Tamang of dancing to the tune of BJP just to save his chair and held the BJP responsible for the dilution of Sikkimese definition and Article 371F.

The Congress has alleged that the BJP has a modus operandi of mishandling communities, as seen in Manipur, where more than 50 people have died and thousands have been forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. The Congress has criticized PM Shri Narendra Modi and HM Shri Amit Shah for not appealing for peace when a North-East state was burning, as communal tension in any state suits the BJP.

Sikkim Pradesh Congress has urged every Sikkimese to remain vigilant against the BJP's attempts to create communal tension in Sikkim and has asked all Sikkimese politicians who have joined BJP for their personal gains to resign. The Congress has also warned against the B and C teams of BJP who are receiving funding from BJP and RSS and urged citizens to reject their proxies.