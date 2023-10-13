The Bamboo Suspension Foot Bridge, has been completed in Sangkalang, yet the ongoing efforts to strengthen it are a proof to the combined dedication of engineers, forest officials, the Indian Army, and the local community. This exceptional project, overseen by the Mangan District Zilla Panchayat, and headed by DE Zilla Saroj Adhikari and his team of AEs Zilla Karma Sonam and Tenzing Lachungpa, is set to transform the lives of the people of Dzongu.

Spearheading this endeavor, MLA Dzongu, Mr. Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, has taken a personal interest in supervising the bridge's construction and continuously liaising with district officials to ensure its success.

The bamboo suspension foot bridge represents a beacon of hope for the residents of Dzongu, as it provides a crucial passageway to connect them with Mangan.

However, the story of this engineering feat doesn't end there. The community's relentless spirit to facilitate connectivity has led to the construction of a zipline, further enhancing the distribution of essential goods to the residents of Dzongu.