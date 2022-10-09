The construction of work at the Sivok-Rangpo rail line is going on in full swing and is slated to be a strategic one which will prove a boon from tourism and socio-economic development point of view.

With the rail connectivity, the region will give a boost in the terms of socioeconomic development.

This railroad line will be 44.96 kilometres long when it connects Rangpo in Sikkim with Sivok in West Bengal (WB). The rail line will be 3.41 km in Sikkim and 41.55 km in West Bengal.

It's interesting to note that this project's key feature is that 86% of the route will be covered by tunnels and there will be 14 tunnels built in all.

A 5.27-kilometre tunnel will be the longest while the shortest tunnel will be 538 metres long.

China shares a border with Sikkim. Therefore, this endeavour is crucial from a defence perspective as well. The Indian Army will be able to reach this area rapidly once there is a rail link.

In addition, the northeastern state borders West Bengal in the south, Province No. 1 of Nepal in the west, and Bhutan in the east. Additionally, the Siliguri Corridor is nearby.

It needs mention here that the road connecting Rangpo with the Siliguri corridor has been blocked after landslides triggered by heavy downpours hit the state of Sikkim on October 8.

The state was riddled with yet another landslide in the NH-10 at the 20th mile near Rangpo, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

The most affected stretch of the 20th mile was earlier repaired but it got damaged again, according to officials engaged in the clearance of the road of the accumulated rubble due to landslides.

Meanwhile, due to heavy downpours, roads in other parts of Sikkim have also been damaged. Now, vehicles are being diverted either from Rangpo via Roarthang to Gangtok or Rangpo via Duga which is a long route.

Authorities in the East Sikkim region warned that clearing the landslide at the 20th mile may take some time because heavy rains have slowed down clearing efforts and loose debris is still falling over the road.