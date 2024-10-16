Sikkim contestants Tshering Palmu Tamang and Binod Pradhan from 'Nepal Himalayan Roadies' Season 6 have advanced to the second round.

Tshering Palmu, hailing from Darap village in Gyalshing District has etched her name in history as the first woman from Sikkim to compete in the international reality show.

Joining Tshering in the journey is Binod Pradhan, a volleyball player from Adampool, Gangtok, who has also impressed the judges and audience with his skills and charisma.

The duo's advancement to the next round has garnered considerable attention in Sikkim.

The first episode of this season premiered on October 14 on Himalayan TV. The season is reminiscent of past successes, particularly that of Naseeb Tamang, who became the first Sikkimese winner of the competition in Season 4.