Sikkim: Contraband disguised as courier parcels seized at Melli checkpost

Police in Namchi district recovered a large quantity of contraband at Melli Checkpost on Monday evening, uncovering a smuggling method that involved using courier-style packaging to avoid detection.

The interception happened on August 18, around 5 pm, when duty personnel stopped a taxi returning from Pakyong district. During a routine inspection, officers came across parcels that appeared suspicious. A closer check revealed commercial quantities of banned substances concealed inside the packets.

The accused has been identified as Shiva Kr. Gadaily, a resident of Jorethang in South Sikkim. Police said he had boarded the taxi from Kirney in West Bengal and was attempting to bring the substances into Sikkim. Officials added that the use of courier packaging was intended to create the impression of legitimate deliveries.

The recovery was made after a detailed search led by Melli Police Station personnel under the supervision of the Station House Officer. Inspector Gaurav carried out the seizure during the operation.

A case has been filed under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA). Authorities said the investigation is focused on tracing the source of the consignment and identifying others involved in the supply network. Further arrests are expected.