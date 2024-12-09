With Sikkim's 16th Rolu Diwas celebration approaching on December 21, preparations are in full swing. A coordination meeting was held at the Pentok residence of Minister for Forest and Environment, Ren Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, bringing together key stakeholders to ensure the event's success.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Zilla Members, Gram Panchayat representatives from 11 GPUs of Dzongu, and senior leaders of the CLC and SKM Party.

Discussions revolved around logistics, participation, and the cultural significance of Rolu Diwas, an event that has become a pivotal part of South Sikkim's annual festivities.

Minister Ren Pintso Namgyal Lepcha emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to uphold the tradition and spirit of Rolu Diwas. He also encouraged the active involvement of all community leaders to make the event memorable and inclusive.

Rolu Diwas, celebrated with great fervor, serves as a platform to highlight the cultural heritage of Sikkim while fostering community unity. The upcoming 16th edition promises to be a grand affair, reflecting the collective spirit of the region.