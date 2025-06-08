The Sikkim police have arrested Noel Sharma, associated with the Gorkha Seva Sena, for the alleged unauthorised use of the official state emblem. His arrest follows that of Subash Mani Singh from Kalimpong and Bikramadi Rai from Darjeeling, as part of an FIR filed by the state’s Home Department against the trio.

The three individuals are accused of misusing the Sikkim government emblem on an invitation card for a politically sensitive event titled “Constitutional Legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification.” The emblem, officially released in September 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood, is legally reserved for official use only.

Authorities say the invitation card's circulation and the event's theme could stir public unrest, especially given the historical sensitivities between the regions involved.

The controversy deepened when Subash Mani Singh appeared at an RTI appeal hearing in Gangtok on June 4, 2025, and later held a press conference where he allegedly misrepresented the hearing as a formal discussion with the Home Department regarding the Gorkha Seva Sena’s objectives. Officials allege that this act was an attempt to mislead the public and stoke tensions between communities in Sikkim and Darjeeling.

The Sikkim Police continue to investigate the case, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding state symbols and preventing the spread of misinformation that could threaten public harmony.