The Sikkim Police has earned high praise from Mahabahu Nayak, a tourist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for swiftly recovering his stolen mobile phone in Gangtok. The theft took place at MG Market, a bustling tourist destination in the state capital.

The incident was formally lodged as General Diary (GD) entry No. 48/02.04.2025 at 9:40 pm on April 2, 2025, at Sadar Police Station. Following prompt action and efficient tracking efforts by the police team, Nayak was informed on April 10 that his phone had been successfully recovered. The confirmation came with a message that read “got the phone,” along with a supporting image under Request ID: 202504070216208228.

Nayak expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Sikkim Police, especially acknowledging LNK Namrata Sewa of the Tracking Department, Sadar Police Station. He lauded her for her consistent communication, empathy, and professionalism throughout the process.

“Reliability is a trait that is often underestimated but highly valued. Namrata Sewa went above and beyond to assist a tourist in an unfamiliar place, offering assurance, empathy, and exceptional service,” said Nayak.

He also extended his gratitude to PI Niraj Khatiwara, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station, for his leadership in overseeing the operation. “Your attention to detail, dedication, and commitment to excellence were instrumental in this success,” he remarked.

In his statement, Nayak praised the integrity and professionalism of the entire Sikkim Police team, stating, “Your attitude and dedication significantly impact the power and position you hold. You are true assets to the department.”