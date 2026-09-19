Sikkim could become model for ‘Himalayan creative economy’: CM’s Press Secretary

Sikkim has the potential to emerge as a pilot state for a sustainable “Himalayan creative economy” driven by youth, indigenous knowledge, cultural heritage and digital entrepreneurship, Chief Minister’s Press Secretary Yougan Tamang said on September 19.

Tamang said the state’s approach to strengthening its creative economy was centred on public-private partnerships and leveraging the skills and potential of its young population.

He was speaking at the fourth season of the Creative Economy Forum, an initiative of Cinedarbaar held under the aegis of the Union ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, and Culture.

Tamang participated in a panel discussion titled “Orange is the New Currency: Creative Capital Uniting Nations”, alongside international panellists including Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega and Suriname Ambassador Hanisha Jairam.

He said Sikkim could serve as a pilot for a “Himalayan creative economy model” that combines sustainability, indigenous knowledge, cultural heritage and digital-age entrepreneurship.

Tamang also highlighted the economic potential of the Northeast’s rich cultural diversity, saying its heritage should not merely be celebrated but leveraged as an economic asset.

He said sustainable livelihoods could be created around indigenous art, crafts, music, storytelling, traditions and other forms of creative expression while simultaneously helping preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

Referring to the state government’s vision for a Creatorpreneur Policy, Tamang said Sikkim’s young population could play a key role in driving the state’s economy and contributing to India’s wider creative economy.

He also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s description of the Northeast as “Ashtalakshmi”, saying the region’s cultural and economic potential could provide opportunities for greater mainstream engagement.