Sikkim court denies bail to SDF spokesperson Arun Limboo in case involving ‘grave’ charges

Gangtok’s District and Sessions Court has refused bail to Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) spokesperson Arun Limboo, ruling that the allegations against him are serious and need a thorough investigation.

Limboo, arrested on September 15, faces accusations of circulating videos on social media containing defamatory remarks and altered images of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife, Krishna Kumari Rai.

The complaint, filed by Sonam Choden Bhutia, Officer on Special Duty (Legal) to the Chief Minister, also claimed that Limboo’s content attempted to stoke unrest by referencing Nepal’s recent violent youth uprising.

In its order, the court said the material went beyond political criticism, describing it as provocative and capable of disturbing public peace. References to “atom bomb” and “hydrogen bomb” were highlighted as particularly inflammatory. The court also dismissed Limboo’s claim of being a simple farmer, pointing to his political role and past criminal cases.

The order invoked Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023—provisions comparable to sedition—holding that granting bail could obstruct the ongoing investigation.

The SDF, now led by Komal Chamling, has strongly opposed the arrest, calling it a suppression of opposition voices. “Arun Limboo spoke the truth, and for that he is behind bars. We will fight this politically and legally,” Chamling said. Party members staged protests outside Sadar Police Station on the day of the arrest and warned of intensifying their agitation.