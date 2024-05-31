Thinley Dorji Bhutia has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Sanjay Upreti, a respected cardiologist at the STNM Hospital in Gangtok. The District and Sessions Court Special Division, led by Judge Jyoti Khadka, delivered the verdict, convicting Bhutia under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860.

The prosecution, spearheaded by Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Yadav Sharma, had sought rigorous life imprisonment and fines against Bhutia for his heinous crime. The family of the victim expressed relief and satisfaction with the court's judgment, which they believe serves as a strong message against such acts of violence.

The incident unfolded in December 2021 when Dr Upreti attempted to intervene and stop Bhutia from attacking Kala Chettri, a female sanitation staff member at the hospital. Dr Upreti was stabbed in the process.