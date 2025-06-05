Sikkim has reported a total of 15 active COVID-19 cases, according to the state Health Minister, G.T. Dhungel. He assured the public that all the patients currently have only mild symptoms, and there are no serious cases at this time. The affected individuals are being kept in isolation to stop the virus from spreading further within the community.

Minister Dhungel spoke about the situation in detail, pointing out that the rise in cases is part of a larger surge happening across the country. “We are seeing a rapid spread of infections, especially in the neighboring states of Sikkim,” he said. He urged everyone to remain cautious and follow simple safety measures such as wearing masks and using hand sanitizer regularly.

The Minister emphasized that, while the initial phase of the pandemic was controlled well, the virus can still spread if people become careless. “In your daily life, apply these qualities so that you, your family, your community, and society as a whole remain safe,” Dhungel added.

He appealed to the public not to panic or make the situation worse. “There is a lot of information available from the media. We urge people to listen to it and follow the advice given,” he said. Dhungel stressed the importance of prevention, reminding everyone that “prevention is better than cure.”

“We want everyone to be healthy and safe,” he said. “There is much work ahead, but with collective effort and caution, we can control the spread of COVID-19.”

The Health Minister’s message was clear: simple steps like mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing are crucial. He requested all citizens to cooperate fully to keep the state safe from the virus.

Meanwhile, India's active Covid-19 case tally rose to 4,866 with 564 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Thursday morning. At least 7 deaths were reported in the same period.



Of the seven deceased, three were from Maharashtra, while Delhi and Karnataka reported two deaths each. Six of the seven individuals who died were elderly and had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia. One of the deceased was a five-month-old male child with respiratory issues.



India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 5,000. This resurgence is due to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.