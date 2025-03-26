The Sikkim government has launched disciplinary action against employees found neglecting their duties following an unannounced inspection on March 24. The inspection, conducted across multiple head offices and district offices, uncovered widespread violations of attendance rules.

According to official reports, 51 employees arrived late for work, while 147 were absent without authorisation. In response, authorities have already initiated punitive measures as per government regulations.

The Department of Personnel (DOP) has reinforced the mandate that all government offices must operate from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm, with strict adherence to punctuality. To maintain discipline, Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Heads of Offices (HoOs) have been instructed to conduct monthly surprise inspections. These reports will be submitted to the Chief Secretary's office for further evaluation.

A government circular issued by Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia warns of stringent disciplinary action against employees failing to comply with attendance rules.

Further, district officers have been reminded that they must obtain prior approval from the respective District Collector before leaving their station, in line with existing government directives.