Sikkim cracks down on illegal online gaming, 70 websites booked

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, in coordination with the Sikkim Police, announced today that FIRs have been registered against 70 websites operating unlawfully in the state.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Pawan Awasthy, Principal Director of State Lotteries, said the government has been tackling the issue in a “mission mode” from the outset. He highlighted the social and financial risks posed by these platforms, noting that they not only cheat users but also threaten the economic well-being of families.

Awasthy explained that the Directorate has been closely coordinating with central authorities, including the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Our DIG remained in constant contact with central agencies, and I personally visited Delhi several times to raise our concerns,” he said.

The Directorate had also issued two public notices in local newspapers, warning residents about the dangers of illegal online gaming, including potential financial losses and addictive behaviour.



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The FIRs against the 70 websites mark a significant step in the state’s crackdown. “This is how the actual action began. We wanted to ensure that these operators are held accountable under the law,” Awasthy added.

The press conference also detailed national-level coordination efforts, including video conferences with I4C officials and multiple meetings in Delhi. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reportedly wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging strict regulation of online gaming at the national level.

The crackdown coincides with the passage of the Online Gaming Regulation Act, 2025 in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, pending the President’s assent. Once enacted, the Act will bring strict oversight over online gaming platforms, including revenue contribution, operational structure, and measures to prevent addiction.

“This new Act addresses almost all the concerns we have raised over the past two years,” Awasthy said. He assured that the FIRs already filed will be actively pursued, and further action will continue in line with the new legislation. The Sikkim Police will continue close monitoring and coordination with central agencies to ensure full compliance.