Sikkim Cricket Association has announced the second season of the SICA Women’s Tournament which will start on April 1.

The Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining will host all the matches with the tournament opener taking place between defending champions Aakraman Sporting Club and Cricket Association of Tathangchen on April 1.

The group stage of the tournament will take place from April 1 to 15. The schedule for the playoff matches will be decided later.

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The T20 tournament has eight teams divided into two groups of four with Aakraman Sporting Club, Cricket Association of Tathangchen, Pakyong Women’s Cricket Club and HRCC Namchi placed in Group-A, and Group B comprising last year’s finalist Yuksum Capitals, Alpine Sporting Club, Denzong Girls Cricket Club and Irises Cricket Club.

The eight teams will play a total of six league matches each, taking the tally of league games to 24, followed by three playoff matches. Each team will play twice against the teams in their own group. The two top teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Two matches will be held daily, in the morning and the afternoon, with Group-A matches taking place initially. The Group-A contests will take place from April 1 to 7 with a break on April 4. The Group B teams will then play their league matches from April 9 to 15 with a one-day gap on April 12.