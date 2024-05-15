Sikkim's outstanding batsman in under-age competitions Nilesh Lamichaney scored a century for the Barnoldswick Cricket Club in England recently.

The match was held under the NCWL Championship.

Sikkim Cricket Association congratulated Nilesh on this milestone, highlighting the cricketer’s contribution to Sikkim’s Ranji Trophy journey and his leadership roles within the Sikkim senior men’s team.

The association said, “This is a significant moment for Lamichaney, one of Sikkim’s finest cricketers, as he plays overseas cricket for the first time. He has notable contributions to Sikkim’s Ranji Trophy journey and his leadership roles within the Sikkim senior men’s team.”

Lamichaney made his List A debut for Sikkim in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018. He was appointed to captain Sikkim in their inaugural competition at List A level. In Sikkim's second match he became the first player to score a century for Sikkim, when he made 123 against Arunachal Pradesh on 21 September 2018.

He made his first-class debut for Sikkim in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 1 November 2018. He made his Twenty20 debut for Sikkim in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21 February 2019.