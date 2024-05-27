The Pakyong District Cricket Committee, in collaboration with Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA), organised the finals of the Inter School Cricket Tournament 2024 at St Xavier’s School ground, on May 27.

Tashi Chophel, DC Pakyong attended the event as the chief guest, while Rinzing Chophel Rai, ASP Pakyong was the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, DC Pakyong commended the committee for organising the event and creating an opportunity for young students to develop their skills and gain exposure.

He also expressed appreciation for the girls' involvement in sports and acknowledged the dedication of their coaches to nurturing and enhancing their abilities.

Furthermore, he encouraged the students to actively showcase their talents and strive to compete in national and international competitions.

At the onset, BK Dhamala, DFO Social Forestry cum President of Pakyong District Cricket Committee, expressed gratitude to the committee for their support and cooperation in making it a successful event.

In addition, he shared his aspirations for the young players and extended his best wishes to the teams.

Sonam Palden Bhutia, the senior coach at SICA, highlighted the efforts undertaken by SICA to foster the overall development of children. He emphasised that sports training would enhance their interpersonal skills and strengthen relationships among their peers and teachers.

Additionally, he assured that the association would offer assistance and support to uplift the children in every aspect.

The day witnessed two final matches for both boys' and girls' categories. The girls’ category saw Amba Secondary School compete against Rangpo Senior Secondary School, while in the boys’ category, Rhenock Senior Secondary School faced off against St. Xavier's School.

The match was being officiated by the umpires, Pramod Kr Singh and Data Ram Regi from SICA along with the two scorers, Neela Rai and Karma Thilay Bhutia.

The opening match was a showdown between Amba SS and Rangpo SSS in the girls' category. Amba SS won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a challenging score of 51 runs. Rangpo SSS put up an impressive display of fielding and batting but missed the mark, falling short by 2 runs and losing the match despite their outstanding efforts.

Subsequently, the second match was played between Rhenock SSS and St Xaviers School wherein Rhenock SSS won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring 130 runs, while St Xaviers School were unable to unleash the shots needed to secure the victory and lost by 12 runs.

Normit Lepcha (Amba SS) and Bitu Kumar Shah (Rhenock SSS Boys) were declared the players of the match in their respective categories.

Also present at the event were BP Sharma, JD Education; Father Francis Banerjee, Principal St Xaviers School along with dignitaries from various departments, officials from SICA, coaches, and the general public.