Sikkim Cricket official Rinzing Bhutia chosen to oversee India–New Zealand ODI match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Rinzing Namgyal Bhutia, Honorary Secretary of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SCA), as the Match Observer for the second One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing IDFC First Bank three-match India–New Zealand series, held in Rajkot on January 14.

This marks the second occasion that Bhutia has been entrusted with the responsibility of Match Observer by the BCCI. Earlier, he served as the Match Observer for the India vs England T20 International match held in Chennai in January 2025.

The Sikkim Cricket Association congratulated Bhutia on the appointment and expressed gratitude to the BCCI for continuing to place its trust in cricket administrators and officials from Sikkim.

Expressing his gratitude, Bhutia thanked former BCCI Secretary and current ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his leadership in strengthening India’s position in international cricket. He also acknowledged the support of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL Governing Council member M. Khairul Majumdar, and the North East Cricket Development Committee for their confidence in him.

Bhutia said the recognition was not just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for the youth of Sikkim and the Northeast. He emphasised that dedication, honesty, and hard work are key to success in any field and encouraged young people to remain committed and self-reliant.

He also conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), State Youth President Lakpa Moktan, members of the North East Cricket Development Council, and the Sikkim Cricket Association, besides acknowledging the support of his family and friends.

Bhutia’s association with cricket spans both playing and administrative roles. He represented Sikkim at the U-16 and U-19 levels and was part of the state’s inaugural Ranji Trophy team and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad. He later co-founded a local cricket club in his hometown in 2000, which continues to compete in SCA tournaments. His administrative journey includes serving as President of the North District Cricket Committee before assuming charge as Honorary Secretary of the Sikkim Cricket Association.