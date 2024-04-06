Incessant rainfall damaged the Toong Bridge, a crucial link between Gangtok-Lachen and Lachung, yesterday.

However, under the leadership of Samdup Lepcha, SKM candidate for the 31 Lachen Mangan constituency, and with the help of SKM youths from Lachen Mangan, an alternative bridge was constructed in just 4 hours.

The residents of the affected area have expressed their gratitude towards Samdup Lepcha and the SKM youths for their dedicated efforts and time during this critical election period.



More details awaited.



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