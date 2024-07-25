A significant brainstorming session convened at Vigyan Bhawan to tackle the pressing issue of the declining large cardamom cultivation in Sikkim. Despite multiple efforts from various agencies, the income from cardamom farming has significantly decreased over recent decades, primarily due to viral and fungal diseases. This critical meeting, chaired by Dr. Sandeep Tambe, IFS Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, gathered essential stakeholders to chart a sustainable path forward.

The Department of Science and Technology unveiled groundbreaking research focused on producing virus-free planting material through indexing and tissue culture techniques. Additionally, they highlighted evolutionary studies on five large cardamom cultivars, paving the way for developing disease-resistant varieties. The Spices Board showcased their advancements in creating disease-tolerant lines, innovative pollination methods, state-of-the-art cardamom dryers, and strategic marketing strategies. The Horticulture Department underscored the importance of soil health management, the mass production of virus-free planting materials, and capacity-building initiatives for farmers.

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The session concluded with the formulation of a draft concept note aimed at revitalizing large cardamom cultivation in Sikkim. All stakeholders pledged to work collaboratively in the coming weeks to develop a comprehensive project proposal. This initiative aspires to restore the prosperity of large cardamom farmers and ensure the sustainable growth of this crucial crop. By leveraging collective expertise and resources, innovative solutions can be developed to benefit farmers and enhance the region's economy.