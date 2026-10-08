Sikkim CS reviews preparations for Phase II of Census 2027

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang on October 8 reviewed preparations for Phase II of Census 2027, directing district administrations to ensure adequate manpower, comprehensive training and close supervision for the country's first fully digital population census.

Telang chaired a state-level meeting attended by Home Secretary Tenzing T Kaleon, Director of Census Operations Karma R Bonpo, district collectors of all six districts, additional district collectors, sub-divisional magistrates, principal census officers and senior officials from the Census Directorate and other departments.

The meeting reviewed preparations for conducting the population enumeration through a mobile application, with officials stressing the need for 100 per cent coverage and accurate data collection.

The questionnaires for the population enumeration phase will include detailed information, particularly on migration and economic activity, officials said. The exercise will also cover demographic and socio-economic information.

“Census data forms the basis for government policies and schemes,” Telang said, stressing the need to maintain the highest standards of accuracy and quality.

Focus on manpower, training and digital infrastructure

Discussions at the meeting covered manpower requirements, training, IT infrastructure, field-level coordination, data collection and verification, besides public awareness campaigns.

Telang directed district collectors to prepare adequately for urban areas and ensure sufficient training facilities for enumerators and supervisors.

He said additional manpower requirements in urban areas would be examined on priority and stressed that effective field-level supervision would be crucial to maintaining the quality of census data.

The Chief Secretary also called for comprehensive training of enumerators and supervisors, saying the success of the exercise would ultimately depend on its execution at the field level.

Political executives kept out of data collection

The meeting emphasised accurate data collection, identification and verification at the village and gram panchayat levels, as well as within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation area.

Officials also clarified that elected representatives and political executives would not be involved in census data collection or verification, in order to maintain the impartiality of the exercise.

Final data clearance and validation will be undertaken by the Census Office, the statement said.

Sikkim had already completed preparations for the first phase of Census 2027, including digital self-enumeration and house listing. The state began the first phase in April, with the Census being conducted digitally for the first time.