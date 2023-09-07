The revered spiritual leader, His Holiness The Dalai Lama, has lauded the book "Sikkim - Soul of the Himalayas" for its profound celebration of the cultural tapestry and spiritual legacy shared by Sikkim and Tibet. In an eloquent foreword, he emphasizes the enduring values of nonviolence and compassion that have enriched both regions, echoing the ethos of ancient Indian traditions.

His Holiness The Dalai Lama laid emphasis on the commonalities between the Sikkimese and Tibetan people, drawing on the ancient Indian traditions of ahimsa (nonviolence) and karuna (compassion). It highlights the Nalanda Tradition, where study and analysis were held in high esteem, as a source of intellectual and spiritual nourishment for both regions.

His Holiness The Dalai Lama recalls his first visit to Sikkim in 1956 while en route to India for the 2,500th Buddha Jayanti celebrations. This visit marked the beginning of a lasting bond with the state. He expresses deep appreciation for the warmth and enthusiasm with which he has been received by the people and the government of Sikkim on numerous subsequent visits.

Historically, Buddhism has been a cornerstone of Sikkim's culture, drawing from ancient Indian wisdom concerning the mind and emotions. The Dalai Lama notes that modern scientists are increasingly drawn to the profound values of nonviolence and compassion advocated by these traditions, recognizing them as authentic sources of inner peace with the potential to benefit humanity at large.

The Dalai Lama, during his multiple visits to Sikkim, has marveled at the prevailing harmony among different religious communities and practitioners. Sikkim stands as a living testament to the coexistence of various religious traditions, fostering a climate of mutual respect and understanding.

The book "Sikkim - Soul of the Himalayas," authored by Parvin Singh and Yishey Doma, resonates with the Dalai Lama's sentiments, shedding light on Sikkim's rich history and cultural heritage. Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the book offers a vivid exploration of the state's profound spirituality and diverse traditions.

The title "Soul of the Himalayas" may raise questions, but Yishey D., the book's author, explains, "I perceive Sikkim as a spiritual land, where the tenets of ancient saints and sages reverberate through the valleys. It is a land where people of all faiths live harmoniously under the guardian deity, Mt. Khangchendzonga, the third-highest mountain in the world."

The book launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during the State-level Teachers' Day celebrations, is a vibrant portrayal of Sikkim's natural beauty, festivals, landscapes, ancient monasteries, and faith healing rituals. With 166 pages filled with rare and captivating images, it paints a vivid picture of the state's unique heritage.

The coffee table book, enriched by the Dalai Lama's insights, promises to be a treasured exploration of Sikkim's unique identity and its contributions to the broader human experience.

"Sikkim: Soul of the Himalayas" also sheds light on Sikkim's environmentally conscious and sustainable practices, emphasizing its well-preserved environment and commitment to ethical tourism. It aims to make Sikkim accessible to global travelers seeking the unknown and mysticism.

His Holiness expresses the hope that this book will enable a broader audience to learn about and appreciate the deep-rooted history and traditions of Sikkim. The state, often referred to as the "Soul of the Himalayas," continues to be a source of inspiration for all who seek harmony, spirituality, and cultural richness.