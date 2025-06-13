The book - “Dalai Lama’s Secret to Happiness”, authored by Dr. Dinesh Shahra was formally launched at the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Bhawan at Sikkim's Gangtok.

The event was organised by the Dinesh Shahra Foundation with support from the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim.

The book launch was graced by Padma Shri awardee Sanu Lama as the chief guest, and S.D. Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the chief minister, as the guest of honour. The programme began with a welcome speech by Joseph Lepcha, Publicity Secretary of Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim.

Chief Guest Sanu Lama spoke deeply about the importance of inner peace and the challenges faced by people in modern life. He urged everyone to follow the teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which emphasise compassion, kindness, and self-awareness. Lama thanked Dr. Shahra for choosing Sikkim as the launch venue, and said the book offers useful thoughts and guidance for all generations.

The highlight of the event was the formal unveiling of the book in the presence of invited dignitaries, guests, and members of the literary and cultural community. The book reflects the essence of the Dalai Lama’s teachings and how they can guide people toward happiness and peace.

Author Dr. Dinesh Shahra, while addressing the gathering, expressed sincere gratitude to the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim for hosting the launch. He spoke about the special energy of peace and divinity that he feels in Sikkim and described its people as spiritually rich. Dr. Shahra explained that the book is based on real-life dialogues, spiritual messages, and his personal reflections drawn from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“The values of love, compassion, joy, and peace are central to His Holiness’s teachings,” Dr. Shahra said. “This book hopes to bring those values into the lives of readers, helping them discover happiness through inner change.”