Sikkim's dance community has come together with the formation of the All Sikkim Dance Institutes’ Association (ASDIA) on December 30. The newly established association aims to foster collaboration, set educational standards, and promote authentic dance practices across the state.

The formation followed a meeting held at the Natraj Kala Kendra Dance Academy in Singtam, attended by proprietors and educators from various dance academies in Sikkim. During the meeting, the name "All Sikkim Dance Institutes’ Association (ASDA)" was unanimously chosen, with December 30 officially declared as the association's Foundation Day.

The meeting began at 11:07 am, with Sushma Yonzone, the proprietor of Twist Ur Toe Dance Academy, offering a welcome address. Sumi Das Rai, host and proprietor of Natraj Kala Kendra, extended greetings to the participants. Sushma Chettri of Step Dance Sensation Academy led the discussions, emphasising the need for a unified body to standardise practices, authenticate institutes, and establish frameworks for performance rates and accountability.

A key outcome of the meeting was the election of an executive body, which includes:

President: Sushma Chettri (Step Dance Sensation Academy)

Vice President: Passang Sherpa (Dynamic Flickers Dance Academy)

Secretary: Komal Gurung (Tapashree Academy)

General Secretaries: Neetu Dhamala (Dance Mantra Dance Academy), Gagan Diyali (Gagan Dance Academy)

Treasurers: Anu Pradhan (Danceshalla), Puja Gurung (Legion of Love Dance Academy)

Publicity Secretaries: Asna Pradhan (Dancers Dynasty), Pravesh Tamang (Music in Motion Dance Academy)

State Coordinator: Sushma Yonzone (Twist Ur Toe Dance Academy)

District Coordinators include:

Gangtok: Vivek Paswan (MJ Squad Dance Academy)

Namchi: John Tamang (OMTRD Dance Academy)

Pakyong: Purna Rai (PKK Dance Academy)

Gyalshing-Soreng: Sanchahang Limboo (Sukhim United)

Mangan: Abhijit Dey (Dream Dance Academy)

The Advisory Board will consist of key figures in Sikkim's dance education scene, including Head Advisor Sumi Das Rai (Natraj Kala Kendra), Senior Advisors Rakhee Gadaily (Taal Music and Dance Academy) and Anjali Kulung Rai (Nrityanjali Dance Academy), and other prominent figures.

ASDIA plans to hold quarterly meetings, with mandatory attendance for all members. Discussions on the association's logo, funding mechanisms, and event planning are already underway. A collective fund will support ASDIA's initiatives, and strict adherence to the framework will ensure high standards in dance education throughout the state.