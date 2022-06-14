The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Soreng Bhim Thatal today examined and assessed the preparedness initiated by authorities of Soreng Community Health Centre (CHC) and Sombaria Primary Health Centre (PHC), keeping in view of the untoward incidents occurring during the monsoon season.

Thatal gave his experience and advice on how to be more cautious in areas prone to natural and unintentional calamities, especially during the monsoon season.

In the event of a catastrophe, he also recommended forming an emergency medical team.

He stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns about various communicable and non-communicable diseases during his interaction with the Medical Officers and staff, emphasising that such campaigns should be conducted on a regular basis and include mock drills for emergencies as well as basic community training when attending to accident victims.

He also told them to be more patient with the patients that came to see them.

Medical supply shortages, insufficient treatment rooms, and limited medical equipment were all examined in detail.

Life-saving, important, and common pharmaceuticals, as well as other medical supplies, should be appropriately rationalised and distributed to PCHs around the district, according to the DC.

Finally, he has directed medical personnel to look for an increase in COVID-19 cases in certain areas.