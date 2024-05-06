In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, a meeting was convened today at the conference hall of the Rurban Complex, RDD Office, under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Chaired by Yishey D Yongda, DC Soreng and Chairperson of DDMA, the gathering aimed to assess and enhance the district's readiness for the impending monsoon challenges.

Present at the meeting were key figures including CB Kami, Zilla Upadhakshya of Soreng district, Dhiraj Subedi, ADC Soreng, AK Tamang, Commandant 2nd IRBn (Pipalay), Gaayas Pega, ADC/Development, DR Bista, SDM (HQ), along with representatives from various departments, police officials, stakeholders from NTPC, NHPC, DANs Energy, NGOs, SSB officials, and AAPDA Mitras.

In her address, the DC stated the necessity of seamless coordination among stakeholders to preempt any adversities that may arise during the monsoon. Directives were issued to the Health Department to intensify awareness campaigns against water-borne diseases like dengue and typhoid, particularly in the lower belt areas, alongside stocking up on essential medicines for seasonal ailments and snakebite treatment. The PHE Department was instructed to rigorously inspect water reservoirs to prevent contamination.

Furthermore, emphasis was laid on sustaining the annual cleanliness drives of water bodies across the district, and on addressing mental health concerns by encouraging professional assistance. The DC advocated for the capacity building of newly recruited employees under the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department to bolster the disaster response team. The Department of Roads & Bridges was tasked with road maintenance and identifying alternative routes for efficient supply transportation and emergency access. The Transport Department received directives to regulate traffic flow, especially during emergencies, and to curb illegal mud dumping to mitigate mudslide risks in vulnerable areas.

During the meeting, the DC also addressed the concerning issue of declining fertility rates in the district, stressing the need for public awareness campaigns. Additionally, various monsoon-related concerns were discussed, alongside an introduction to the PM Gatishakti program, urging HoDs and officers to acquaint themselves with the portal designed to facilitate comprehensive infrastructure development.