The death toll in the bus accident which took place at Atal Setu in Rangpo, Sikkim on November 30, rose to seven after an injured person succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Jaimuddin Ansari, a construction labourer who hails from West Bengal.

Ansari was undergoing treatment at Gangtok's STNM Hospital, however he died on the morning of December 1.

Ansari was among 15 people who were critically injured in the accident that took place between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm on Saturday.

Five people died on the spot, and two later succumbed to their injuries.

The private bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of Teesta River, said SP of West Bengal's Kalimpong district, Srihari Pandey.

The deceased have been identified as Jaimuddin Ansari, Ikbal Hassan from Kolkata, Ajay Tamang from Jaldakha, Indrajit Singh from Siliguri, Gopal Prasad from Gangtok and Julu Kumari from Rangpo, while one body remains unidentified.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed condolences over the accident.

In a social media post, he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident that occurred near Bhotey Bhir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families, wishing them strength, comfort, and a swift recovery." The bodies have been taken to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for post-mortem examination, following which the mortal remains will be handed over to their respective families.

Many injured are also being treated at Central Referral Hospital, Manipal.

The Sikkim government has stated that all the injured persons would be treated for free in the Himalayan state.