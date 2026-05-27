Sikkim declared fully literate state under Centre’s ULLAS initiative

Sikkim was officially declared a fully literate state on Wednesday, May 27, in the presence of Droupadi Murmu during a programme held at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

The declaration was made under the Centre’s ULLAS initiative by Prem Singh Tamang during the convocation ceremony of Sikkim University.

Congratulating the state government and the people of Sikkim, President Murmu described the achievement as a significant milestone towards inclusive development and social empowerment through education.

Chief Minister Tamang also hailed the development, calling it a defining moment in Sikkim’s educational and social journey.

“Heartiest congratulations to the people of Sikkim on the historic and proud occasion of our state being formally declared a Fully Literate State under the ULLAS, Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the achievement reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring that no adult citizen is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge, dignity and empowerment.

“From the remotest villages to every block and gram panchayat, this mission has reached every corner of Sikkim with dedication and determination,” Tamang said.

The Chief Minister noted that the accomplishment was made possible through the participation and perseverance of learners from different age groups, many of whom learnt to read and write for the first time.

“Their determination embodies the true spirit of ‘Saakshar Sikkim’ and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations,” he added.

Tamang also expressed gratitude to the Education Department, volunteer teachers, educators, coordinators and officials associated with the literacy mission for their contribution towards the programme’s success.

Describing literacy as the foundation of empowerment, equality and progress, he urged people to continue working collectively towards building a stronger, enlightened and self-reliant Sikkim where education and opportunities reach every citizen.